Taylor Swift arrives to watch Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Taylor Swift is looking to make a return trip to the Super Bowl.

She arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs in their highly-anticipated matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

While Swift is hoping to make a repeat trip, Kelce's Chiefs are attempting to three-peat -- which would make them the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. No team that has won back-to-back Super Bowls has ever reached the big game the following season.

The Chiefs have defeated Josh Allen and the Bills in the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

Swift was in attendance last week for the Chiefs' 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round, seated next to basketball star Caitlin Clark in a suite.

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark embrace after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans during a AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Jan. 18, 2025. (Photo by Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Swift also attended eight of the Chiefs' nine home games during the regular season, with Kansas City winning each game she was in the building for. The only home game she missed was Dec. 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers because it fell on the same day as the final concert of her "Eras Tour" in Vancouver.

Swift was in attendance for 13 Kansas City Chiefs games last season. The Chiefs went 10-3 with the 14-time Grammy winner in the stadium, capped with an overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. After that victory, Swift came down to the field to celebrate with Kelce and the Chiefs.

Now they are one win away from returning to the Super Bowl, which will be on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Swift also has a chance to win some more hardware of her own. She is nominated for six Grammy Awards, with the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

