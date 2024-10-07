3 takeaways from Cowboys' 20-17 win over Steelers on Sunday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers with a come-from-behind 20-17 win early Monday morning ET, after the game was delayed nearly two hours due to a weather delay over lightning.

With a fumble just short of the goal line in the last minute of the game, it looked like the Cowboys would give this game away to Mike Tomlin's squad, but they were able to recover and eventually secure their third win of the season.

Let's take a closer look at all that went down on Sunday Night Football:

There's drama in Dallas

Whether CeeDee Lamb told Dak Prescott that he threw a "subpar throw" after a bad interception in the end zone or something else, the body language of the encounter and the overall performance by the Dallas Cowboys offense is concerning.

At the end of the first half, Prescott threw a ball aimed for Lamb in the end zone, only for one of the two defenders covering the star receiver to come up with a big interception. Afterword, on the sidelines, an interaction between the two clearly showed that not everything was okay.

PICKED OFF! Donte Jackson gets the ball back for Pittsburgh.



📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/3mhWQPc33e — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 7, 2024

Talented rip leaders might say Lamb said to Prescott that he threw a "subpar throw" on the sidelines, but either way, the two most important members of the Cowboys offense are clearly not on the same page.

Overall, the Cowboys offense played a game filled with missed opportunities, led by their recently re-signed quarterback. Not only did Prescott throw an interception in the red zone, he also fumbled in the red zone as T.J. Watt got his 100th career sack and threw a second interception into double coverage in the fourth quarter.

Not to mention, the Cowboys had a field foal attempt blocked at the start of the third quarter.

If it wasn't for a touchdown on fourth down in the last seconds of the game, which gave the Cowboys the lead at 20-17, the Cowboys would be staring at a sloppy loss and a lot of questions.

Now, they just have a lot of questions.

The Steelers remain in NFL purgatory

What the Steelers revealed with their loss, in which the Cowboys gave them what seemed like every break, that they are the team they were last year, and through most of the recent Mike Tomlin era: A formidable opponent with no real shot at a Lombardi Trophy.

Justin Fields has played good enough, he's mixed every game so far this season with a combination of a good pass completion rate as well as athleticism, but he could only deliver a great offense with exceptional tools around him. The Steelers don't have that.

Their defense is pretty good, but their offense can't match them on the field.

The most points they've scored this season is 24, and it was in a loss to the Colts last week.

The Steelers may give Russell Wilson a shot after he recovers from his hamstring injury, or they may not. Frankly, it won't matter.

Sean Payton gave up on Russell Wilson for a reason, and the Bears traded away Fields for a reason.

Steelers fans would be right to think they are probably better off in the long run by getting the next C.J. Stroud or Caleb Williams, but that appears to be wishful thinking. The team falls to 3-2 and appears headed their way to another 9-10 win season.

Snoop Dogg and Celine Dion gave everyone some Olympics nostalgia

In what was an occurrence that was likely not on anyone's bingo cards, two stars who made grand appearances at the 2024 Olympics in Paris made surprise appearances on Sunday Night Football.

Celine Dion, who sang from the Eiffel Tower during the Olympics opening ceremony, appeared in a Sunday Night Football intro, where she got a Gatorade cooler dunked on her!

Plus, Snoop Dogg, who joined NBC for its coverage of the Olympics in Paris, joined the NBC crew during the pregame show and halftime Sunday night.

Snoop Dogg's been a real one from the start for the Steelers.

The only thing the broadcast was missing was Tom Cruise and the giant floating Olympic torch for it to be a real 2024 Olympics throwback.

Why does the Olympics only occur for two weeks every four years?