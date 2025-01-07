When and where is the next Super Bowl? What to know for 2025

Super Bowl

The Lombardi Trophy will be hoisted in the bayou after three straight Super Bowls out west.

Where could the Kansas City Chiefs historically three-peat in Super Bowl LIX in 2025?

Or where could another contender -- such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens or Detroit Lions -- dethrone Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co.?

With wild card weekend set to kick off the postseason madness, the next Super Bowl is inching closer.

But where will the Lombardi Trophy be hoisted? Here's what to know as the playoffs get underway:

Where is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints.

When is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX is slated for Feb. 9, 2025.

What is the Super Bowl 2025 logo?

The Super Bowl logo was created by a local artist for the first time ever for this year's edition. Tahj Williams, queen of the Black Masking Indian Tribe in New Orleans, produced the logo bead by bead.

Here is how the NFL unveiled it:

How many times has New Orleans hosted the Super Bowl?

Once the 2025 game is in the books, New Orleans will have hosted eight Super Bowls. It first hosted Super Bowl IV in 1970 and last held the game in 2013 for Super Bowl XLVII.

Where will Super Bowls 60 and 61 be played?

The next two Super Bowls after 2025 have known locations.

The 2026 game, Super Bowl LX, will be played at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Santa Clara last hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The 2027 game, Super Bowl LXI, will be held at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. L.A. last held the game in Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

The Lombardi Trophy is made of sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.

