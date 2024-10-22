NFL News

Report: Rams have discussed Kupp trade with multiple teams

By Logan Reardon

Cooper Kupp could be on the move before the trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Rams have called multiple teams about trading the former Super Bowl MVP, The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Mike Silver and Jourdan Rodrigue reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The Rams also reportedly are willing to take on some of Kupp's 2024 salary if they receive a second-round pick. Fellow star receivers Davante Adams and Amari Cooper both fetched third-round picks in trades over the past few weeks.

Kupp, 31, has two years remaining on his contract after this season -- $20 million in 2025 and $19.85 million in 2026.

The former Triple Crown winner has played just two games this season due to an ankle injury suffered on Sept. 15, but head coach Sean McVay said he's expected to return on Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings.

When healthy, Kupp has been one of the NFL's best receivers in recent years -- but health always is a concern. Injuries have been an issue since his magical 2021 season when he won Super Bowl MVP, the Triple Crown and Offensive Player of the Year. Kupp played just nine games in 2022, 12 games in 2023 and already has missed four games in 2024.

If the Rams are willing to offload Kupp for picks, it could signal that they are embracing a full rebuild. The team is 2-4 this season entering its Week 8 date with the 5-1 Vikings.

With Aaron Donald now retired and Matthew Stafford in his late 30s, the Rams could shift focus to the next era. Los Angeles has drafted well with Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobie Turner and Jared Verse, and McVay still is just 38 years old despite coaching the team for eight years.

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5 -- exactly two weeks away.

