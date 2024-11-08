Winners, losers as Ravens stun Bengals 35-34 on Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati and Baltimore delivered yet another thrilling showdown.

After the Ravens beat the Bengals 41-38 on the road in overtime in Week 5, Cincinnati could not return the favor to begin Week 11 on Thursday Night Football.

Despite holding a 21-7 lead, a turnover flipped Cincinnati's momentum as Baltimore came back to win 35-34. The Bengals fought back after trailing 28-21 and had a chance to take a late lead on a two-point conversion, but controversially missed.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's incredible individual efforts went to waste, as Cincinnati dropped to 4-6 in a tight AFC.

Lamar Jackson anchored the Ravens with yet another sensational performance of his own, continuing to put himself as the MVP favorite as they moved to 7-3.

Let's analyze the game further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Jackson should still be the MVP favorite after yet another impressive outing in a comeback win. He went for 25 of 33 completions for 290 yards, four touchdowns and no picks.

He also took no sacks while rushing for 33 yards on seven carries. Jackson shouldered the offensive burden with Derrick Henry having a slower night than usual, though he still recorded a rushing touchdown to extend his season streak.

LOSER: Chase Brown, Bengals

Cincinnati comfortably led 21-7 and looked well on its way to add more points, until a fumble by Brown. Brown had been one of the focal points of the offense, rushing and picking up receiving yards.

However, Marlon Humphrey forced the fumble that Baltimore recovered, and it proceeded to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive. The momentum completely flipped from there, and though Cincinnati stayed resilient and took the game further instead of bowing out, that's the play that will be remembered.

WINNER: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

There's not much more Chase could've done in this game, being a crucial factor to Burrow's passing outburst.

Chase recorded 11 catches on 17 targets for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow threw for 428 yards on 34 of 56 completions for four touchdowns.

Chase's numbers haven't always been consistent this season, but he still reminds the NFL spectrum of his capabilities when the ball is thrown his way. He also posted these numbers against an elite Baltimore defense.

LOSER: Diontae Johnson, Ravens

Much was made about Jackson not having a clear-cut WR1 during his time in Baltimore thus far. That changed when Baltimore acquired Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the trade deadline.

However, the former Pittsburgh Steeler rarely got involved, recording just one catch on two targets for six yards. Zay Flowers had just four catches for 34 yards, while Tylan Wallace led the way with 115 yards on three catches, including an 84-yard catch and run.

WINNER: Two-point conversions

It appeared Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did not want another overtime repeat from the two teams' first matchup this season.

Taylor called for his team to be aggressive and go for two. However, it backfired controversially when Burrow was hit in the facemask after throwing the ball while tight end Mike Gesicki appeared to have been held while running his route. Neither was called against Baltimore.

Unfiltered Al Michaels: "Too many games end this way. They just do. You miss calls. The whole thing. So frustrating for the fans. So frustrating."pic.twitter.com/DkOH6xhnD2 https://t.co/HhCkRpvWVa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2024

Baltimore had a penalty discrepancy against it on the night, being flagged 11 times for a loss of 81 yards while that was just three for 23 for Cincinnati. The most important ones, though, were not called.

