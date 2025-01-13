Los Angeles Rams

Rams unveil ‘home' turf at Arizona's State Farm Stadium for relocated playoff game

The Rams posted video of the turf with their logo painted at midfield, and they thanked the Arizona Cardinals for "opening your doors to us"

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's no place like home, but the Los Angeles Rams certainly are trying to make Arizona feel like it.

The team unveiled video of the freshly-painted turf at State Farm Stadium featuring a Rams logo at midfield and "Los Angeles" written in one end zone and "Rams" in the other.

"Thanks for opening your doors to us, @AZCardinals," the Rams posted on X along with a heart hands emoji.

The NFL relocated Monday's Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Rams and Minnesota Vikings from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to Arizona amid the ongoing wildfires that have devastated the Los Angeles area.

Two hundred gallons of paint were delivered Saturday to State Farm Stadium, normally the home of the Arizona Cardinals, to paint the field.

In addition to lending their venue and practice facility to the Rams, the Cardinals also assisted with transportation. They sent two team planes to Los Angeles on Friday to fly the Rams players and staff and their families, including some pets, to Arizona.

If the Rams defeat the Vikings, they advance to play on the road against either the top-seeded Detroit Lions or the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles in next weekend's Divisional Round.

Wildfires have devastated parts of Los Angeles in the week leading up to the NFL's Wild Card weekend, forcing the Los Angeles Rams to work on a contingency plan.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Rams
