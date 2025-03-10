Philadelphia Eagles ‘enthusiastically' accept White House invite, official says

The Philadelphia Eagles “enthusiastically accepted” an invitation to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win, an official confirmed with NBC10 on Monday.

The White House official said they are currently working with the team to determine the specific date and time as well as the logistics. NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark also confirmed with a team spokesperson that the Eagles accepted the invite.

Last month, a source with the Eagles confirmed with NBC Sports Philadelphia that the team would visit the White House this offseason to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory if they were invited. The news came amid rumors that the Eagles had turned down (or would turn down) an invitation which had not been offered at the time. The source said that was not the case however and the Birds planned to go to the White House if President Donald Trump invited them.

Back in 2018, the Eagles did not visit the White House after winning Super Bowl LII. In fact, the White House rescinded the invitation the night before after what then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called a “political stunt” by the Eagles. The White House claimed the team was going to send just a handful of representatives and said the “vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans.”

Instead of going to Washington D.C. that day in June of 2018, the Eagles stayed in South Philadelphia and added an OTA practice.