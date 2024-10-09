NFL

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers placed on NFL Commissioner Exempt List, can't attend games

The veteran safety was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jabrill Peppers won't be on the field for the New England Patriots until further notice.

The NFL on Wednesday placed the veteran safety on the Commissioner Exempt List, which means he cannot attend practices or games.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Peppers was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple charges, including assault and battery on an intimate partner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine. He posted a $2,500 bail on the charges. His next court appearance will be Nov. 22, but his appearance is waived.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters Wednesday that Peppers is allowed to attend team meetings by rule, but that he won't be in the building "in the near term."

Peppers did not play in the Patriots' 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 due to a shoulder injury.

NFL

NFL 2 hours ago

Key injuries for NFL Week 6: Latest news on Derek Carr, Nico Collins and more

NFL 17 hours ago

Who is the Saints' backup quarterback? What to know after Derek Carr injury

The Patriots' next game is Sunday against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us