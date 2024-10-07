Who is playing in NFL's Week 6? Here's the full schedule

A third of the 2024 NFL season is about to be complete.

Week 6 is up next, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings all off on their byes.

The action starts with Thursday Night Football in a battle of two out-of-form teams, as Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will be at the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday will again begin early with an international game in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be the road team against the Chicago Bears, with both coming off Week 5 wins.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Six games will form the early window following the London game, anchored by the riveting Washington derby between the rising Commanders and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to New Orleans for a divisional clash against the Saints.

Four games will make up the late window, with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys being the primary matchup.

Sunday Night Football isn't a battle of powerhouses, rather two teams vying for momentum as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will visit Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.

Monday Night Football will conclude the action on a hot note as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on the Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in New York for AFC East bragging rights.

Here's a look at the full slate: