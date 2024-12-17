NFL announces schedule moves for Week 17: Three Saturday games, new SNF matchup

The NFL has finalized its Week 17 schedule.

There will be three Saturday standalone games on Dec. 28 and a new Sunday Night Football matchup on Dec. 29, the league announced Tuesday.

Here are the Saturday matchup, which will all air on NFL Network:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

For Sunday night on NBC and Peacock, it will be the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Washington Commanders on Dec. 29, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The previously scheduled matchup of the Miami Dolphins at the Cleveland Browns will now be played at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

On Saturday, all three games will include teams with postseason stakes on the line.

The Chargers (8-6) currently hold the final AFC wild card spot after losing two straight games. With another key game scheduled for Week 16 against the Broncos, their game against the Patriots (3-11) will be a must-win for Justin Herbert and Co.

The Broncos (9-5) are now comfortably in the AFC playoff picture after a big win in Week 15. On the other side, the Bengals (6-8) need to win out and get some help from other teams to rejoin the field.

The Cardinals (7-7) will visit the division-leading Rams (8-6) in the nightcap where each team still has a chance to make the playoffs by virtue of winning the NFC West.

The Sunday night game will see the Commanders (9-5) looking to solidify their NFC wild card spot, while the Falcons (7-7) are still alive to win the NFC South.

Week 18 is now the only set of regular season games with times and dates still to be announced.