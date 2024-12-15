NFL Week 15 winners and losers: Lamar Jackson builds MVP case, Dolphins' playoff hopes fade

Turnovers, injuries and big plays.

With the 2024 NFL regular season winding down, play across the league got sloppy in Week 15. Many teams and players weren't quite at their best in the early window of games, but the standouts were thrilling to watch.

Here are the winners and losers from Week 15:

WINNER: Lamar Jackson's MVP campaign

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The reigning MVP wants to defend his crown.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had another surgical performance in Sunday's 35-14 win over the New York Giants. The two-time MVP went 21 of 25 for 290 yards and five touchdowns, plus 65 yards on the ground, before sitting out the second half of the fourth quarter. Jackson is up to 34 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions on the season, but the case against him is that the Ravens (9-5) are unlikely to finish with a top-two seed.

On the other side, the Giants' miserable season continued with another QB injury and blowout loss. Tommy DeVito was knocked out of the game with a concussion, which thrusted Tim Boyle into the lineup with Drew Lock already injured (and serving as the emergency QB). New York (2-12) is on its way to earning a top draft pick, and a new franchise QB can't arrive quick enough.

LOSER: Dolphins' playoff hopes

Four turnovers by Tua Tagovailoa might have been the final nail in the coffin for the Miami Dolphins' season.

The Houston Texans (9-5) earned a 20-12 home victory over Miami (6-8), with two fourth-quarter interceptions by Derek Stingley Jr. sealing the deal. Tagovailoa had three interceptions and a fumble on the day, while C.J. Stroud had two touchdowns and a fumble.

While it wasn't the sharpest win for Houston, it was critical as they inch closer to winning the AFC South. Any win by the Texans or loss by the Colts will wrap it up, which is important as Houston has upcoming dates with the Chiefs and Ravens.

WINNER: Turnovers in Nashville

"Careless" was the word of the day in Nashville.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans combined for 10 turnovers, including six by the home team. The quarterbacks were loose with the ball, as Joe Burrow (two interceptions and a fumble), Will Levis (three interceptions and a fumble) and Mason Rudolph (one interception) each gave it up. Bengals safety Jordan Battle dropped the ball while walking in for an easy scoop-and-score TD, and Titans running back Tony Pollard joined the party for a third-quarter fumble.

Cincinnati held on for a 37-27 victory to improve to 6-8 and keep its postseason hopes alive, while Tennessee dropped to 3-11.

LOSER: Jaguars and Saints in the final moments

Two surprisingly exciting games took place in Jacksonville and New Orleans on Sunday.

In Florida, the Jaguars lost to the New York Jets 32-25 after Mac Jones' interception in the final minute. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams finally found their chemistry, connecting for two of Rodgers' three touchdown passes. Adams finished with nine catches for 198 yards, easily his best game since being acquired in an early-season trade. The 4-10 Jets are out of playoff contention, but they've slowly improved in recent weeks.

Over in Louisiana, the Saints nearly pulled off an improbable comeback led by third-string QB Spencer Rattler. After replacing Jake Haener, the rookie led New Orleans on an 11-play touchdown drive in the last two minutes to pull his team within one point as time expired. Instead of playing for overtime, the Saints went for 2 but were unsuccessful as the Washington Commanders held on for a 20-19 win.

WINNER: A rare week for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won again to improve to 13-1. That's no surprise. The notable part is that it didn't take any late heroics.

Patrick Mahomes' team jumped out to a 14-0 lead at halftime and then 21-0 in the third quarter before allowing a long touchdown to Jerome Ford. That 21-7 score held, giving the Chiefs just their third double-digit win of the year. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, fell to 3-11 and benched Jameis Winston (three interceptions) in the process as the team totaled six turnovers.

While the win is nice for Kansas City, its main concern is Mahomes. The star QB left banged up in the fourth quarter and did not return with what the team called an ankle injury. He was not sacked in the game, but the Browns were constantly pressuring him. Mahomes went just 19 of 38 for 159 yards and two touchdowns before being replaced by Carson Wentz for the final two drives.

LOSER: Bryce Young regresses

There was a lot to like about Bryce Young's play over the last few weeks. Well, that progress was halted on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers were uncompetitive in a 30-14home loss to the Dallas Cowboys, with Young turning the ball over four times (two interceptions and two fumbles). Aside from an 83-yard touchdown toss to Jalen Coker and a late 6-yard rushing score, it was a disappointing day for the second-year QB.

For the Cowboys, backup QB Cooper Rush put together his best effort of the season -- 18 of 29, 214 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Playoff hopes remain slim for the 6-8 Cowboys, but the team is still competitive even after losing Dak Prescott for the season. Dallas has won three of its last four games as a decision regarding head coach Mike McCarthy looms in just a few weeks.