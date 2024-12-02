Who is playing in NFL's Week 14? Here's the full schedule

Just like that, only five weeks remain in the 2024 NFL regular season.

As teams jostle for improved playoff seeding or draft positioning, it's also the final week for byes, which will see six teams off: the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

Thursday Night Football kicks off the week with a colossal NFC North clash, where the Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers.

Seven games form the early window Sunday, chief among them being the Atlanta Falcons at the Minnesota Vikings as a struggling Kirk Cousins returns to his former home venue. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will also face off again following the former's recent upset in primetime.

Three games shape the late window, with the Seattle Seahawks at the Arizona Cardinals in a pivotal NFC West matchup.

Sunday Night Football will see the Los Angeles Chargers at the Kansas City Chiefs with Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes battling in an AFC West meeting.

Monday Night Football concludes the week in Dallas as the Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals, the former seeking a three-game win streak.

Here's a full look at the slate: