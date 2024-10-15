NFL trade season is officially open.

While teams have been permitted to trade at any point, the action is just now starting to pick up. A pair of star wide receivers were on the move Tuesday, with the New York Jets acquiring Davante Adams and the Buffalo Bills adding Amari Cooper.

The 2024 trade deadline is still three weeks away (Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. ET), as rumors will inevitably swirl over the next 21 days as teams load up for the postseason push.

With that in mind, here are five players who could be traded next:

1. Maxx Crosby, Raiders DE

The Las Vegas star defensive end could soon follow Adams out of the building. Crosby shoved a coach during the Raiders' blowout loss in Week 6, as the vibes seem to be deteriorating. On the field, the 27-year-old Crosby would be an instant upgrade for any team. He is one of the league's best pass-rushers (5.5 sacks this season) and, with two years left on his contract, Crosby would certainly fetch a treasure trove of draft picks for the rebuilding Raiders.

2. Budda Baker, Cardinals S

If Arizona continues to fade out of contention, this is a no-brainer. Baker, 28, can become a free agent in March. His play has slightly regressed each year and this could be the Cardinals' final chance to get some compensation back for the star safety. A desperate team in playoff contention could pay up for Baker, who has only played in one postseason game over his first seven years.

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans WR

Things haven't gone according to plan since Hopkins signed with the Titans last summer. Tennessee, sitting at 1-5, is clearly in a rebuilding phase as the 32-year-old wideout continues to be a magnet for bad quarterback play. Hopkins has rotated through a handful of signal-callers in his days with the Texans, Cardinals and Titans, so it's time for him to finally pair up with an elite thrower. Even though he's past his prime, Hopkins could help any WR-needy team.

4. Haason Reddick, Jets DE

The Jets gave away a third-round pick for Reddick in April, and it's looking increasingly likely that he'll never play a snap for Gang Green. Reddick has been holding out for a new contract all year and his newly hired agent Drew Rosenhaus could seek another trade. It's probably best for both parties to just move on from this failed experiment. Reddick needs another new environment and the Jets need to recoup some draft capital after dealing for Adams.

5. Diontae Johnson, Panthers WR

Johnson has been a bright spot for the lowly Panthers after he was acquired in a trade over the offseason. The former Steeler has 29 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns in six games. With free agency looming in March, perhaps rebuilding Carolina will want to add more draft picks. If the Panthers can find a suitor willing to give up a mid-round pick, it could be worth moving on with the team seemingly going nowhere in 2024.

Former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty discusses why the Jets need more than just Davante Adams to becoming a winning team.