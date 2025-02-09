49ers seeking Deebo Samuel trade after star wide receiver's request: Report

Deebo Samuel's 49ers career appears to be coming to an end.

San Francisco has granted the star wide receiver and his agent permission to seek a trade partner this offseason after Samuel formally requested a trade during his 49ers exit meeting shortly after the 2024 NFL season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing Samuel himself.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel told Schefter. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

Samuel reacted to Schefter's report on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In 15 games this season, Samuel recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns through the air, with 42 carries for 136 yards and one score on the ground.

Heading into an offseason with plenty of roster uncertainty, and the likelihood they pay quarterback Brock Purdy handsomely with a lucrative contract extension, there was speculation that Samuel could be traded -- or released -- this offseason, to which president of football operations/general manager John Lynch seemingly put to rest in an end-of-season press conference on Jan. 8.

“Deebo is under contract,” Lynch told reporters last month. “He’s a good player and he’s done a ton for this organization. And we’re not in the business of letting good players out of here.”

Samuel signed a three-year, $71 million contract extension with the 49ers in July 2022 and is due $17.55 million in 2025. If the 49ers were to trade Samuel, they would take on a $31 million dead cap hit, according to Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti.

While it's clear San Francisco still does value the 29-year-old Samuel, it appears his time with the organization could be coming to an end.