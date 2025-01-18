What NFL playoff games are on today? How to watch Divisional Round doubleheader

The next round of the NFL playoffs is here.

Conference championship game berths will be up for grabs this weekend in the Divisional Round.

Wild Card Weekend saw five division winners -- the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles -- along with the wild-card Washington Commanders earn opening-round victories. Meanwhile, the top-seeded Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs automatically advanced past the Wild Card Round thanks to first-round byes.

That remaining eight-team playoff field will now be cut in half as the AFC and NFC Championship Game matchups take shape. So, which teams will take another step closer to the Super Bowl? And who will see their seasons come to an end?

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's how to watch the Divisional Round action:

What NFL playoff games are today?

The Divisional Round begins Saturday with two games -- one in the AFC and one in the NFC.

First, the Chiefs will resume their bid for a historic three-peat as they welcome in the No. 4-seeded Texans. Houston is coming off a 32-12 win over the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers that saw the Texans pick off Justin Herbert four times. This will be the second meeting between the Texans and Chiefs in less than a month, as Kansas City took down Houston 27-19 at home in Week 16.

The Chiefs can book a seventh consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game. The Texans, on the other hand, have never advanced past the Divisional Round.

After Chiefs-Texans, the NFC's No. 1 seed will host its playoff opener as the Lions battle the No. 6 Commanders. The Lions are on the brink of a second straight NFC Championship Game berth and just their third overall as they eye the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance. The Commanders, who outlasted the No. 3 Bucs 23-20 for their first playoff win since the 2005 season, haven't made the conference championship since their 1991 Super Bowl campaign.

The Washington Commanders gear up to face the Detroit Lions. Team Insider JP Finlay reports. Also on All Ears: Jayden Daniels on why he doesn't get nervous in big games.

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

Here's a look at Saturday's schedule:

Texans at Chiefs: 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. PT Commanders at Lions: 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT

Where to watch and stream today's NFL playoff games

And here's where you can watch the games:

What NFL playoff games are on tomorrow?

Sunday's action will start in the NFC as the No. 2 Eagles host the No. 4 Rams. This will be a rematch from Week 12 when Saquon Barkley racked up over 300 yards from scrimmage as Philadelphia ran away with a 37-20 road win.

Both the Eagles and Rams are coming off dominant defensive performances. Philadelphia's top-ranked defense forced four turnovers in a 22-10 win over the No. 7 Green Bay Packers, while Los Angeles recorded nine sacks and two turnovers in a 27-9 neutral-site thrashing of the 14-win No. 5 Minnesota Vikings.

The final game of the Divisional Round will feature the top two MVP contenders as Lamar Jackson and the No. 3 Ravens visit Josh Allen and the No. 2 Bills. Both teams rolled to decisive Wild Card Round victories, with Buffalo beating the No. 7 Denver Broncos 31-7 and Baltimore taking down the AFC North rival No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14.

Baltimore has a chance to reach a second straight conference championship game, while Buffalo is looking to snap a string of three straight Divisional Round exits. Like Detroit and Houston, the Bills are among the teams that have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank discuss the Eagles' offensive line as they gear up to face a red-hot Rams defensive front. Jordan Mailata discusses his unit's preparation for the challenge against LA.

What time are the NFL playoff games tomorrow?

The kickoff times on Sunday are a bit earlier:

Rams at Eagles: 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT

3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT Ravens at Bills: 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch and stream tomorrow's playoff games

And here's how to watch Sunday's games:

When are the AFC and NFC Championship Games 2025?

Conference champions in the AFC and NFC will be crowned on Sunday, Jan. 26.

When and where is the Super Bowl 2025?

The two conference champs will then have two weeks off before meeting in Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

As Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans approaches we look ahead to the next several cities to play host to the NFL’s biggest game.