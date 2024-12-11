Key injuries for NFL Week 15: Latest news on Derek Carr, Isaac Guerendo and more

The NFL playoff picture continues to evolve, and there are injuries across the league that could have a major impact on the rest of the regular season.

From a starting quarterback recovering from a high-flying fall or a desperate team combating ailments across the roster, the injury bug is hurting a handful of organizations at the wrong time.

Here's the latest on some notable injured players.

Derek Carr, QB, Saints

Derek Carr is back on the sidelines after suffering another injury.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback is week-to-week after sustaining a hand fracture while diving on a rushing attempt in Week 14 against the New York Giants.

Carr missed three games earlier this season with an oblique injury.

Drew Lock, QB, Giants

It's back to Tommy Cutlets time in New York.

Tommy DeVito will start for the Giants against the Baltimore Ravens, as Drew Lock is dealing with a heel injury that has left him in a walking boot.

Aidan O'Connell, QB, Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was carted off the field in an aircast during the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and later diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee.

O'Connell avoided a major injury, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, and could take the field against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. If he can't suit up, third-stringer Desmond Ridder will get a chance to face his former team.

Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' running backs just can't catch a break.

Isaac Guerendo shined in his first career NFL start last week, shredding the Chicago Bears' defense with 128 total yards and two touchdowns. The fourth-round rookie earned the starting nod after Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) were placed on injured reserve last week, where they joined Elijah Mitchell (hamstring).

Guerendo did not participate in the 49ers' walkthrough on Tuesday ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Fourth-year pro Patrick Taylor Jr is set to get the starting nod if Guerendo is ruled out.

Elsewhere on the 49ers roster, the status of defensive end Nick Bosa (oblique) and Trent Williams (ankle) remains unclear after both All-Pros missed the last three games.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III could be in danger of missing Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, as head coach Mike Macdonald said the team is evaluating his calf injury.

Zach Charbonnet stepped in seamlessly in Walker's absence against the Arizona Cardinals last week, rushing for 134 yards and two scores.

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is "struggling a bit" with a knee injury that kept him out of the last week's overtime loss against the Miami Dolphins, according to head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Ulbrich added that it's not at the point of shutting down Hall for the rest of the season and that the team is still evaluating.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Commanders

Marshon Lattimore is nearing his Washington Commanders debut.

The former Saints cornerback has not taken the field since being dealt from New Orleans to Washington ahead of the trade deadline. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Lattimore will practice in full on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.