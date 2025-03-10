Here are the NFL's highest-paid defensive players by average annual salary

The offseason is just getting started, and the NFL's best defenders are getting paid.

It all kicked off when the Las Vegas Raiders handed out the biggest non-quarterback contract in NFL history to Maxx Crosby, a dominant pass-rusher who now makes $35.5 million annually. Days later, Myles Garrett blew past that number when the Cleveland Browns gave him an extension worth $40 million annually.

Pass-rushers aren't the only ones getting paid, though. Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn became the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with his new four-year, $100 million extension, surpassing Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's salary of $24.1 million.

Other defensive stars have re-signed in recent years, including Nick Bosa, Chris Jones and Brian Burns. Then there are stars eager to reset the market, including T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons and Aidan Hutchinson.

So, where do these new deals rank among the largest on the defensive side of the ball? Here's a look at the NFL's highest-paid defenders in terms of average annual salary:

Who are the NFL's highest-paid defensive players?

The Browns spurned Garrett's trade request and instead made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. His extension for four years and $160 million gave him $122.8 million guaranteed with a full no-trade clause. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is now tied to Cleveland through the 2030 season.

Crosby's new deal now makes him the second-highest-paid defensive player after he briefly held the top spot. The Raiders star will make more than Bosa, the San Francisco 49ers standout who was rewarded with an extension before the 2023 season that put him at the top of this list for two years.

Jones is fourth of this list as the highest-paid defensive tackle at $31.75 million per year, making more than $4 million more than the next-closest player at his position (Christian Wilkins, $27.5 million).

In the secondary, Horn stands above the pack at $25 million annually. Ramsey is less than $1 million behind him ($24.1 million), followed by Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II ($24 million) and Jaire Alexander ($21 million).

Here's a full look at the 20 highest-paid defensive players by average annual salary, according to Spotrac:

1. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns: $40 million

2. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders: $35.5 million

3. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers: $34 million

4. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: $31.75 million

5. Josh Hines-Allen, OLB, Jacksonville Jaguars: $28.25 million

6. Brian Burns, OLB, New York Giants: $28.2 million

7. T.J. Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers: $28 million

8. Christian Wilkins, DT, Las Vegas Raiders: $27.5 million

9. Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers: $25 million

T-10. Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears: $24.5 million

T-10. Justin Madubuike, DT, Baltimore Ravens: $24.5 million

T-10. Danielle Hunter, OLB, Houston Texans: $24.5 million

13. Alim McNeill, DT, Detroit Lions: $24.25 million

14. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins: $24.1 million

T-15. Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets: $24 million

T-15. Rashan Gary, OLB, Green Bay Packers: $24 million

T-15. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos: $24 million

T-15. Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers: $24 million

19. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans: $23.5 million

20. DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts: $23 million

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby talks about defending Super Bowl quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the mentality you need to have to stop him.