The 2025 NFL Draft is moving to Day 2 -- and all eyes are on Shedeur Sanders.
The Second Team AP All-American quarterback out of Colorado didn't hear his name called in Thursday's first round held outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
After the Tennessee Titans took QB Cam Ward first overall, the New York Giants (No. 3), Cleveland Browns (No. 5), New Orleans Saints (No. 9) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21) all passed on Sanders. The Giants then traded back into the first round at No. 25 for a quarterback, but went with Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.
Sanders isn't the only notable name still on the board entering the second round. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who reportedly slid due to a knee issue, Marshall EDGE Mike Green, Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori headline the top players still available.
Meanwhile, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Louisville's Tyler Shough are the top signal callers to watch after Sanders.
So, when will the draft resume and which team is on the clock? Here's what to know about Day 2:
When is Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft?
The NFL draft continues on Friday with Rounds 2 and 3.
What time does Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft start?
The Day 2 action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT.
What is the 2025 NFL Draft order for Day 2?
While the Titans had the top pick in Round 1, the Cleveland Browns will be on the clock first Friday. Cleveland also has the fourth pick in Round 2 thanks to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who moved up to the No. 2 overall selection for Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Could the Browns use one of those picks on Sanders?
Here's a full look at the order of Rounds 2 and 3:
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns
34. Houston Texans (from Giants)
35. Tennessee Titans
36. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars)
37. Las Vegas Raiders
38. New England Patriots
39. Chicago Bears (from Panthers)
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Chicago Bears
42. New York Jets
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Indianapolis Colts
46. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)
47. Arizona Cardinals
48. Miami Dolphins
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Seattle Seahawks
51. Denver Broncos
52. Seattle Seahawks (from Steelers)
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54. Green Bay Packers
55. Los Angeles Chargers
56. Buffalo Bills (from Vikings through Texans)
57. Carolina Panthers (from Rams)
58. Houston Texans
59. Baltimore Ravens
60. Detroit Lions
61. Washington Commanders
62. Buffalo Bills
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
65. New York Giants
66. Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans)
67. Cleveland Browns
68. Las Vegas Raiders
69. New England Patriots
70. Jacksonville Jaguars
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Chicago Bears
73. New York Jets
74. Carolina Panthers
75. San Francisco 49ers
76. Dallas Cowboys
77. New England Patriots (from Falcons)
78. Arizona Cardinals
79. Houston Texans (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)
80. Indianapolis Colts
81. Cincinnati Bengals
82. Seattle Seahawks
83. Pittsburgh Steelers
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85. Denver Broncos
86. Los Angeles Chargers
87. Green Bay Packers
88. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)
89. Houston Texans
90. Los Angeles Rams
91. Baltimore Ravens
92. Seattle Seahawks (from Lions through Jets and Raiders)
93. New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)
94. Cleveland Browns (from Bills)
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Philadelphia Eagles
97. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
98. Miami Dolphins (compensatory selection)
99. Houston Texans (compensatory selection from Giants)
100. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
101. Atlanta Falcons (special compensatory selection from Rams)
102. Detroit Lions (special compensatory selection)
What TV channel is Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft on?
Day 2 of the draft will air across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes.
Where to stream Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft live online
The event is also available to stream on NFL.com, the NFL app, ESPN.com and the ESPN app.