NFL conference championship schedule: Chiefs, Bills, Commanders, Eagles in

The penultimate stage of the NFL season is in place.

The Kansas City Chiefs booked their spot in the AFC Championship Game once again with a 23-14 home win over the Houston Texans. It will mark Kansas City's seventh straight appearance in the conference title game.

In the NFC, the sixth-seeded Washington Commanders punched their ticket first after a stunning 45-31 road win at the No. 1 Detroit Lions.

Then the Philadelphia Eagles followed suit the next day, with Saquon Barkley leading the charge in a 28-22 snowy home win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Kansas City's opponent was determined last, as the Buffalo Bills outlasted the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 at home to set up another Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes postseason clash.

With the four spots now claimed, here's everything to know about the NFL conference championship schedule:

When are the NFL conference championship games?

The AFC and NFC title games will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26.

What is the NFL conference championship schedule?

Here's how the two-game slate will play out:

NFC Championship Game

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 26

AFC Championship Game

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Where to watch the NFL conference championship games on TV

The Commanders-Eagles NFC title game will be broadcast on FOX. The Bills-Chiefs AFC clash will be aired on CBS.

Where to stream the NFL conference championship games online

The Commanders-Eagles NFC showdown will be available to stream on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports mobile app. The Bills-Chiefs game will be streamed on Paramount+.

When and where is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT in New Orleans.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round and move on to face the Washington Commanders, who upset the Detroit Lions.