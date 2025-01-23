NFL

NFL awards finalists revealed: Here are all the nominees for MVP, DPOY and more

The AP announced five finalists for its eight awards that will be handed out at NFL Honors on Feb. 6.

By Logan Reardon

Award season is here, and now we know who could be taking home hardware at NFL Honors in two weeks.

The Associated Press unveiled the finalists for eight of its 2024 season awards on Thursday.

The MVP award will be the biggest prize handed out, but AP honors also include Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year.

The finalists were determined by the AP's voting system, which has voters rank their top five MVP picks and their top three picks for all other awards. Winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 6, in New Orleans at 9 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

Here are all the award finalists (names sorted alphabetically):

Most Valuable Player

  • Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills QB
  • Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB
  • Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB
  • Jared Goff, Detroit Lions QB
  • Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB

Offensive Player of the Year

  • Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB
  • Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB
  • Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals WR
  • Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens RB
  • Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB

Defensive Player of the Year

  • Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles LB
  • Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns DE
  • Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals DE
  • Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos CB
  • T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers LB

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

  • Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
  • Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
  • Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
  • Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
  • Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Assistant Coach of the Year

  • Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills OC
  • Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles DC
  • Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings DC
  • Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions DC
  • Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC

