Mike McCarthy out as Cowboys head coach after sides don't agree to deal: Report

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new head coach next season.

After four seasons running the show, Mike McCarthy's expiring contract reportedly has not been renewed 2025. The Cowboys and McCarthy didn't sign a new deal, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting Monday that the length of contract extension could not be agreed upon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints could have interest in McCarthy as they continue searching for new head coaches. The Cowboys denied the Bears' request to interview McCarthy last week when he was still in his exclusive negotiating window with Dallas, but Chicago won't have to make a request to interview him now.

McCarthy went 6-10 in 2020 before going 12-5 in each of the next three seasons before the team regressed to 7-10 in 2024.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

While his 49-35 record would typically ensure a contract extension, McCarthy's postseason blunders could be a reason that owner Jerry Jones is looking elsewhere.

The Cowboys lost their first playoff game in January 2022 after Dak Prescott's infamous scramble as time expired before he could spike the ball. A year later, it was another loss to the San Francisco 49ers where a confusing formation on the final play sealed the deal. Last season, the Green Bay Packers went into AT&T Stadium and demolished McCarthy's squad -- jumping out to a 27-0 lead in the first half en route to a 48-32 win.

Since 2003, the Cowboys have been one of the more stable organizations when it comes to head coaches. They have had just four coaches during that span, with all sticking around for more than three seasons.

With Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons still under contract and the prestige of the Cowboys always looming, the open job figures to be appealing to many of the top candidates. There are now six job openings (including Dallas), with only the New England Patriots making a hire so far (Mike Vrabel).