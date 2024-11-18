AT&T Stadium

Metal falls from AT&T Stadium roof hours before Cowboys play Texans

No injuries were reported and there has been no mention of a delay to the Monday Night Football game

By Lucy Ladis

NBC Universal, Inc.

The sky is falling at AT&T Stadium.

While opening the roof before the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans game on Monday night, a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Additional small debris fell and no injuries were reported.

On X, AT&T Stadium posted a video of the roof open but did not mention the falling debris.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A representative of the Dallas Cowboys told NBC 5 that the incident is being reviewed and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof will be made when possible.

There has been no mention of a game delay or other safety concerns.

This article tagged under:

AT&T Stadium
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us