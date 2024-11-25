The San Francisco 49ers will be under the prime-time lights in Week 13.

After a blowout loss at the Green Bay Packers in a game mired by injuries, the 49ers' mettle will be tested again in another tough road environment.

Up next for the 5-6 49ers is a trip to Buffalo where they will meet Josh Allen and the 9-2 Bills, who are coming off a bye week after ending the Kansas City Chiefs' undefeated start to the season.

Buffalo will hope to have weapons Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman available, among others, while the 49ers will hope Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams can return after not playing in Green Bay. Dre Greenlaw is also expected to return to practice Wednesday after tearing his Achilles in the Super Bowl.

So, can the 49ers pull off the road upset or will the Bills shove the reigning NFC champions to a 5-7 record? Here's how you can watch the Week 13 "Sunday Night Football" game live online or on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Bills game?

The 49ers and Bills will meet on Sunday, Dec. 1.

What time is the 49ers vs. Bills game?

Kickoff time from Orchard Park is slated for 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Bills Week 13 game live on TV

The 49ers-Bills game will air on NBC for "Sunday Night Football." Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color) and Melissa Stark (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 4 p.m. PT with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Bills "Sunday Night Football" game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app