How to watch Jets vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 7

Sunday Night Football is returning to the Steel City, as Justin Fields and the Steelers will host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets for a Week 7 showdown.

The Steelers will once again own the primetime spotlight just two weeks after they lost a Sunday night thriller against the Dallas Cowboys. Week 7 also marks the Jets' fourth primetime game of 2024 and their first SNF appearance of the season.

Following the firing of head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets kicked off the Jeff Ulbrich era in New York with a crushing loss against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6. The Steelers, meanwhile, rolled last week with a dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Who will come out on top on SNF in Week 7? Here's how you can catch the Jets-Steelers game on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Jets vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football game?

The Jets and Steelers will face off on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

What time is the Jets vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Jets-Steelers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Jets vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football game

Jets-Steelers will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Jets vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app

Here’s what you need to know about New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich