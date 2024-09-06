How fast is Xavier Worthy? Meet the Chiefs' rookie speedster who scored on 1st NFL touch

Welcome to the NFL, Xavier Worthy.

The Chiefs rookie wideout showed off his game-breaking speed on Kansas City's opening offensive possession of the 2024 season on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

On the first touch of his pro career, Worthy took a reverse flip from quarterback Patrick Mahomes 21 yards to the house for game-tying touchdown.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Worthy reached a top speed of 18.45 miles per hour on his touchdown run.

The rookie's dazzling dash to the end zone even seemed to impress Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill:

What was Xavier Worthy's 40 time?

Worthy broke the NFL combine record for fastest 40-yard dash in March. He ran it in 4.21 seconds, topping the previous mark of 4.22 seconds set by wideout John Ross in 2017.

When was Xavier Worthy drafted?

The Chiefs moved up in the first round of the 2024 draft to the Buffalo Bills' No. 28 selection for Worthy. The Chiefs also received a fourth-rounder (No. 143) and seventh-rounder (No. 248) in the deal, while sending the No. 32 selection, a third-rounder (No. 95) and a seventh-rounder (No. 221) to Buffalo.

Where did Xavier Worthy play in college?

Worthy played three seasons with the Texas Longhorns, racking up 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns across 39 career games. Last season, he tallied career highs in receptions (75) and receiving yards (1,014).

Worthy was also a dangerous punt returner for the Longhorns, averaging 14.1 yards across 40 career returns.

How tall is Xavier Worthy?

Worthy stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 165 pounds.

Where is Xavier Worthy from?

He's a native of Fresno, California.