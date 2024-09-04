Has an NFL team ever won 3 straight Super Bowls?

The Kansas City Chiefs cemented themselves as a dynasty in the 2023 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Co. became just the ninth team to ever win back-to-back Super Bowls and the first to do so in nearly two decades.

Over the past six years, Kansas City has reached six AFC Championship Games, appeared in four Super Bowls and captured three Lombardi Trophies. And the Chiefs now have a chance to do something that no NFL dynasty before them was able to achieve: a three-peat.

Of the eight previous repeat Super Bowl champions, zero went on to claim a third straight Lombardi Trophy. In fact, none were even able to make it back to the Big Game the following year.

How many teams have made three straight Super Bowls?

There have been just three teams in NFL history to appear in at least three straight Super Bowls. The Buffalo Bills infamously own the record for consecutive Super Bowl appearances with four -- and they lost all of them. Buffalo, which has never won a Super Bowl, finished as the runner-up from the 1990-93 seasons.

The Miami Dolphins were the first team to reach three straight Super Bowls. Miami was the runner-up in 1971 before winning two straight Super Bowls.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots were the most recent team to make three straight Super Bowls, doing so from 2016-18. The Pats' runner-up finish in the 2017 campaign was sandwiched by two championship seasons.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

This season's Super Bowl will be played at Caesars Superdome, home of the Saints, in New Orleans.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9.