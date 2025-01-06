Giants retaining head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen for 4th season

The New York Giants are running it back with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen.

Despite losing the most games in a season in franchise history, the Giants' head coach and general manager will retain their roles for next year. The team announced the decision on Monday following their Week 18 loss, which secured a 3-14 record and the No. 3 overall pick.

"Now that our season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement," owner John Mara said in a statement. "Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results of the season have been, Steve (Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team.

"We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire."

Daboll and Schoen have held their positions for three seasons, posting an 18-32-1 record with one playoff appearance in 2022.

Their first season together was the most successful, as the team went 9-7-1 and won a wild card game with Daniel Jones under center. That earned the quarterback a lucrative contract extension, which backfired as the team struggled to a 6-11 record in 2023 and 3-14 record in 2024 with Jones released mid-season.

Schoen was in the spotlight this summer on "Hard Knocks: Offseason," which notably chronicled the team seeing star Saquon Barkley leave for the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Schoen did hit on his first-round pick with wide receiver Malik Nabers, who broke the franchise's single-season reception record despite shaky quarterback play.

Now armed with the No. 3 pick and over $50 million in projected cap space, the Giants' objective this offseason is clear: find a franchise quarterback. Mara, with his decision Monday, clearly believes Schoen can find the player and Daboll can develop him.