Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has been arrested and is facing charges in Tennessee, police confirmed Friday.

Cutler was charged with multiple counts, including DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence, the Franklin Police Department told NBC.

Other charges included failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and implied consent, authorities said.

Details surrounding what happened leading up to the arrest were not immediately released.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Cutler was released by the Chicago Bears after the 2016 season, and played one more year for the Miami Dolphins before hanging up his spikes for good.

In 12 NFL seasons, Cutler threw for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns. He spent the majority of his career with the Bears, throwing for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns in eight seasons in Chicago.

He was previously married to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari, but the pair announced their divorce in 2020.

Since then, he has made headlines for his farm life in Tennessee and has weighed in on a number of Bears moves.

In 2021, he revealed he started suffering from some of the symptoms associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, better known as CTE.

Check back for more on this developing story.