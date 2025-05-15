NFL owners will discuss a proposal to allow players under contract to participate in flag football when the sport makes its Olympic debut in 2028 in Los Angeles.

The league released a proposed resolution on Thursday on the issue that will be considered next week by owners at the spring meetings in Minnesota.

If the resolution is approved by at least 24 of the 32 team owners, the league would be allowed to negotiate with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national governing bodies on the specifics of letting NFL players participate.

“There’s more work to be done there,” NFL executive Jeff Miller said. “It will certainly be an important topic of conversation. ... I would expect it to be an engaging and robust conversation on that topic.”

The NFL has been making a big push into flag football in hopes of increasing youth participation and opportunities for women in the sport. The league played a major role in making sure the Los Angeles Olympics would be the first with flag football, with events for both men and women.

Several star players, including Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, have expressed interest in the past in participating in the Olympics. Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones lit up when asked last month about the possibility.

“I would absolutely love it. Every other sport gets an opportunity to win a gold medal,” Jones said. “And if you’re not serving your country in the military, I feel like that’s the other highest honor.”

The proposal would allow only one player per NFL team to be selected by a country for the Olympics in addition to each team’s designated international player.

It also provides for injury protection and salary cap credit in case of any injuries and requires minimum standards for medical staffs and field surfaces.

The 2028 Games will be held from July 14-30. Training camps would typically open for teams that summer in the final week of July based on the current league schedule.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games will feature more events and will award more medals than prior Olympics.