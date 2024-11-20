How to watch Eagles vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 12

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high.

An underwhelming 2-2 start to the 2024 season is now well in the rearview for Nick Sirianni's team, who's 8-2 and riding a six-game winning streak into Week 12.

The streaking Birds are coming off their best win of the season, too: a 26-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football fueled by a stellar defensive performance. Philadelphia not only padded its first-place lead in the division with the win, but also kept the pressure on the Detroit Lions in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed.

In order to extend their winning streak to seven, Jalen Hurts and Co. will need to pick up another prime-time victory as they're set to visit the Los Angeles Rams for a showdown on Sunday Night Football.

The Rams are engaged in a tight and crowded battle for the NFC West crown, tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at 5-5 for second place behind the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles started the season 1-4, but is right in the thick of the playoff picture after winning four of its last five. The Rams' most recently earned a 28-22 road win over the New England Patriots where Matthew Stafford threw for four touchdowns while Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for 229 receiving yards and three TDs on just 13 combined catches.

Will it be another big showing for the Rams' passing attack on SNF? Or will the Eagles' defense rise to the challenge to keep the winning streak alive? Here's how to watch Eagles-Rams:

When is the Eagles vs. Rams?

The Eagles and Rams will square off on Sunday, Nov. 24.

What time does the Eagles vs. Rams game start?

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET/7:20 p.m. CT/5:20 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Rams game on?

Eagles-Rams will air on NBC with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Rams game live

The game will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBC.com and the NBC app.