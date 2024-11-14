The Commanders haven't been relevant this century. That can change against the Eagles.

There’s an argument to be made that Thursday’s game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles is the most important Commanders regular season game in nearly 20 years.

Since 1992, Washington has won 10 games in a regular season only three times — and never more than 10.

And in those three seasons, only once have the Commanders won a game in November or December against a divisional opponent that also finished with at least 10 wins — against the New York Giants in 2005.

That’s why Thursday’s matchup against the Eagles is a benchmark game for Washington, perhaps not only for this season but also for the franchise moving forward. If the Commanders can pull off an upset on the road, not only will they have their best win of 2024 — they could prove they are no longer the doormat of the NFC East.

While Washington has largely been a punching bag for most of the 2000s, Philadelphia has enjoyed great success.

Since 2000, the Eagles have seven NFC championship game appearances, as well as three Super Bowl appearances. In that time, the Commanders have been to the second round of the playoffs only once.

In the last two years, Philadelphia has 25 wins in the regular season. Washington has 12.

Washington is 7-3 and coming off a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles are 7-2 and have won five straight.

Both teams are on pace to win more than 10 games. And both appear to be legitimate contenders, especially Philadelphia, considering its pedigree.

Washington, on the other hand, has much more to prove.

As much as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a revelation, he is lacking what could be called a signature win. In fact, of the Commanders’ seven victories, only one has come against a team that’s currently over .500. Three of their wins have come against the Giants and the Carolina Panthers, who have seven wins combined.

Washington has been very close — but not good enough — against the best competition on its schedule.

In a 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, the Commanders scored on every second-half drive except one, and that proved costly. The Ravens did score on every drive, not including when they ran out the clock. Washington also had to settle for four field goal attempts, including once on a drive that made it into the red zone.

The loss to the Steelers was even more crushing.

The Commanders were leading 27-21 after they intercepted Russell Wilson late in the third quarter. But their final three drives went punt, punt, turnover on downs. Daniels couldn’t lead the team to scores after the interception or after a fumble on Pittsburgh’s next drive. Needing only a field goal to win late, Washington couldn’t make it beyond the 50 on its final possession.

Those defeats to good teams suggest the Commanders are close. But beating the Eagles — on the road and in a short week — would certify Washington in a way the previous 10 weeks haven’t. It would be the team’s best win of the season and the most impressive win of Daniels’ young career.

Daniels has already been a breath of fresh air for the franchise. He’s 12th in passing with 2,147 yards, and his quarterback rating of 71.2 is fourth. He has thrown for nine touchdowns and run for four more.

What previous saviors (like Robert Griffin III or Kirk Cousins) have lacked on their résumés is the exact type of victory Daniels could deliver Thursday: a late-season win against a great opponent that stands in the way of a division title.

Beating Philadelphia wouldn’t guarantee Washington any more than a present-day lead in the NFC East. But for a franchise that has lagged behind its rivals for decades, a win could finally signal an era of relevance.

