How to watch Commanders vs. Buccaneers in NFC wild card showdown

The No. 6 Washington Commanders and No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off their playoff journeys with a wild card showdown in primetime.

The Buccaneers eked out their fourth straight NFC South title with a narrow victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 18. Baker Mayfield and Co. were just 4-6 at the bye week, but they ended the season on a 6-1 run to overtake the Atlanta Falcons in the division standings. While they didn't even lock up their playoff seeding until the final Sunday of the season, the Bucs were able to leap over the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams to snag the NFC's No. 3 seed.

On the other side, the Commanders are back in the playoffs thanks to a stellar season from their rookie quarterback. Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, propelled the team to a 12-5 record, giving the franchise its first 12-win season since 1991. Despite the phenomenal record, Washington was saddled with the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

The Commanders and Bucs have already faced off this season all the way back in Week 1. Tampa Bay rolled to a 37-20 win behind four touchdown passes from Baker Mayfield, while Daniels ran for two scores in his NFL debut.

This will be the fourth ever playoff matchup between Washington and Tampa Bay. The Bucs won the most recent matchup in the 2020 wild card round, as Tom Brady and Co. started their run to a Super Bowl LV triumph with a 31-23 win on the road.

Which team will advance to the divisional round? Here's how you can watch the Commanders-Buccaneers wild card game on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Commanders vs. Buccaneers wild card game?

The Commanders and Buccaneers will face off on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

What time is the Commanders vs. Buccaneers wild card game?

Kickoff for Commanders-Buccaneers is set for 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Commanders vs. Buccaneers wild card game

Commanders-Buccaneers will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7:30 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Commanders vs. Buccaneers wild card game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app

Who will the Commanders vs. Buccaneers winner play in the divisional round?

If the Commanders win, they will automatically play on the road in the divisional round. Their potential opponents include the No. 1 Detroit Lions, No. 4 Rams and No. 5 Minnesota Vikings.

If the Bucs win, they will visit the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles, host the No. 4 Rams or host the No. 5 Vikings in the divisional round.