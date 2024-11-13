Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' and Travis Kelce's homes reportedly burglarized last month

The burglaries occurred at their Kansas City-area houses Oct. 6 and 7.

By Tim Stelloh and Meriam Bouarrouj | NBC News

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City-area homes belonging to Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into hours apart and burglarized last month, according to authorities and media reports.

Officers were dispatched to Mahomes' house in Belton, Missouri, roughly 28 miles south of Kansas City, shortly after midnight Oct. 6, an incident summary from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office shows.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The report does not identify the quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion by name, but the address included in the report matches public records for Mahomes. The report does not say if anything was taken.

A representative for Mahomes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Kansas City Chiefs 8 hours ago

Where the Chiefs' unbeaten start to season ranks among best in NFL history

NFL Nov 11

Who is playing in NFL Week 11? Here's the full schedule

It isn't clear if authorities have identified a suspect. A spokesperson for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office cited an active investigation into the matter and declined further comment.

The alleged crime was first reported by TMZ, which also reported a break-in roughly 10 miles north at Kelce's home in Leawood, Kansas, the following day at 7:33 p.m.

Citing a police report, the outlet reported that $20,000 in cash was taken from his home.

A spokesperson for the Leawood Police Department said the agency only comments on homicides and fatal crashes. The spokesperson directed NBC News to a map that shows where and when 911 calls in the city were made.

According to the call log, someone reported a burglary Oct. 8 to a home on the block where Kelce's home is located.

A representative for the tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Kansas City Chiefs
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us