NFL returning to Brazil in Week 1 of 2025 with Los Angeles Chargers as home team

After making its first trip to Brazil in 2024, the NFL is running it back in 2025.

The league announced Wednesday that the Los Angeles Chargers will serve as the designated team for the game in São Paulo.

For the second straight year, the Brazil game will be held on Friday night of Week 1 (Sept. 5, 2025) at Corinthians Arena. The eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers last year in the NFL's debut Brazil game.

The Chargers' opponent will be announced in the spring when the full 2025 schedule is revealed.

Los Angeles' home opponents for next season include the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles, of course, won't make the trip because they'll be playing the day before in the NFL kickoff game. The Steelers are set to play in Ireland and the Colts will be in Germany, so they're likely off the table. That leaves the Chiefs, Raiders, Broncos, Texans, Commanders and Vikings as potential options.

There are now seven international games scheduled for next season, including two returning hosts and three newcomers. There will be three games in London (Browns, Jets and Jaguars), which joins Brazil as a returning host. Berlin, Germany (Colts) will host its first game after Munich and Frankfurt joined the rotation 2022. Dublin, Ireland (Steelers) and Madrid, Spain (Dolphins) will be new host cities and countries in 2025.

The NFL has already gotten a jumpstart on its 2026 international slate, too. Melbourne, Australia was recently announced as a first-time host for that season, with the Los Angeles Rams serving as the designated team. There have been 55 international games in NFL history through 2024, with the Chargers playing abroad three times (twice in London, once in Mexico City).

