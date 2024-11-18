Beyoncé will perform at halftime of Ravens-Texans on Christmas

Beyoncé is returning to the NFL stage.

Netflix on Sunday announced the star artist will perform at the halftime show during the Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans game on Christmas.

BEYONCÉ



NFL Halftime Show - Ravens vs Texans



Christmas Day on Netflix pic.twitter.com/5WnkBTpWWw — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2024

Beyoncé headlined the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in 2013 in New Orleans, which was played between the Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The 43-year-old also appeared at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show at Levi's Stadium, home of the 49ers in 2016. Coldplay and Bruno Mars were also in the mix when the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos battled.

The Ravens and Texans are two of the top AFC contenders, which will be the second game played on Christmas. Kickoff time is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off before at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT in another clash between two AFC stalwarts.

Kendrick Lamar was named the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show lead performer.