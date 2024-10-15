NFL announces Atlanta will host Super Bowl LXII in 2028 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The big game is heading back to the ATL.

Super Bowl LXII in 2028 will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Georgia's capital has hosted the Super Bowl on three prior occasions -- Super Bowl XXVIII in January 1994, Super Bowl XXXIV in January 2000 and Super Bowl LIII in February 2019. The first two trips were played at the Georgia Dome, while the latest was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "(Falcons owner) Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city. I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy.

"We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028."

With Atlanta locked in for 2028 at an undetermined date, the next four Super Bowl locations have been revealed. New Orleans (Caesars Superdome) will host this season's game on Feb. 9, 2025, followed by Santa Clara (Levi's Stadium) on Feb. 8, 2026, and Inglewood (SoFi Stadium) on Feb. 14, 2027.