The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are scheduled to take place next month -- and we finally know what players are heading to Central Florida to showcase their skills.

The NFL revealed Thursday the complete rosters for the AFC and NFC teams who will face off Feb. 2 at Central Florida and finish with a seven-on-seven flag football game at Camping World Stadium.

This is the third year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

Retired Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will be back as head coaches for the two conferences.

2025 NFC Pro Bowl Games roster

OFFENSE

Quarterback (3):

Running back (3):

Fullback (1):

Wide receiver (4):

Tight end (2):

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Offensive tackle (3):

Offensive guard (3):

Center (2):

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions*

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3):

Interior linemen (3):

Outside linebacker (3):

Inside/middle linebacker (2):

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerback (4):

Free safety (1):

Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers*

Strong safety (2):

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

Special teams

Long snapper (1):

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter (1):

Jack Fox, Detroit Lions*

Placekicker (1):

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys*

Return specialist (1):

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*

Special teamer (1):

KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta Falcons*

2025 AFC Pro Bowl Games roster

OFFENSE

Quarterback (3):

Running back (3):

Fullback (1):

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*

Wide receiver (4):

Tight end (2):

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders*

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle (3):

Offensive guard (3):

Center (2):

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

DEFENSE

Defensive end (3):

Interior linemen (3):

Outside linebacker (3):

Inside/middle linebacker (2):

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts

Cornerback (4):

Free safety (1):

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Strong safety (2):

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens*

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Special teams

*Denotes starter

Long snapper (1):

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars*

Punter (1):

Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars*

Placekicker (1):

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Return specialist (1):

Special teamer (1):

