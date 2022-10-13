NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews.

The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles. The best matchup of the afternoon window is a showdown featuring two of the league's best quarterbacks in Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The New England Patriots also are aiming to win back-to-back games for the first time this season after shutting out the high-scoring Detroit Lions in Week 5.

Here are our best bets against the spread for the Week 6 games. All start times listed are ET. All betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns (-3)

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. on CBS

Over/Under: 43.5

This matchup has been pretty one-sided in the Patriots' favor. New England is 8-1 in its last nine games versus Cleveland, including a four-game win streak dating back to 2010. It took a historic performance by former Browns running back Peyton Hillis to beat the Patriots that year.

The Patriots will win this game on the ground. Second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who tallied a career-high 161 yards last week, should have little trouble against a Browns run defense allowing 5.3 yards per carry (third-most in the league).

New England is 7-2 against the spread (ATS) versus Cleveland in the last nine head-to-head games. We like that trend to continue Sunday.

Pick: Patriots +3

How to stream Patriots vs. Browns live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app, Yahoo! Sports app

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at Kansas City Chiefs

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Over/Under: 54

Mahomes will be in a rare spot Sunday in a potential AFC Championship Game preview:

The Chiefs are 3-1 in their last four games against the Bills, including two playoff wins, and they're scoring an average of 31.5 points in those matchups.

The Bills have the best defense the Chiefs will play this season. They have allowed a league-low 12.2 points per game and rank No. 2 in yards allowed per game.

That said, it's hard to bet against Mahomes' ultra-talented offense, one that leads the league at 31.8 points scored per game. The Bills also are 2-6 ATS and 2-6 straight up in their last eight games against the Chiefs. Kansas City also is 10-1 in its last 11 matchups at Arrowhead Stadium.

This game will be close, so we'll take the Chiefs and the points at home.

Pick: Chiefs +2.5

How to stream Bills vs. Chiefs live online

Live stream: NFL+ , Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)

Time/TV channel: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Over/Under: 42

The Cowboys haven't missed a beat with Cooper Rush taking over at quarterback for the injured Dak Prescott. Rush hasn't put up eye-popping stats, but he's not turning the ball over and managing the game quite well.

Dallas' defense also is playing fantastic, led by star linebacker Micah Parsons, who is tied for the league lead in sacks with six. The Cowboys rank No. 4 in points allowed and No. 7 in yards allowed per game.

Dallas also has fared quite well against its NFC East rival in recent years. The Cowboys have a 7-2 ATS and straight up record versus the Eagles in their last nine meetings. The Cowboys also are 6-0 ATS in their last six road matchups.

The Eagles might still win this game and maintain their status as the league's only unbeaten team, but 6.5 points is too much to give the Cowboys here.

Pick: Cowboys +6.5

How to stream Eagles vs. Cowboys live online

Live stream: NBC Sports, Peacock, NFL+

Mobile app: NBC, Peacock, NFL mobile app

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-5)

Time/TV channel: Monday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. on CBS

Over/Under: 45.5

After last Thursday's debacle against the Colts, how could anyone back the Broncos in any sort of bet? Denver's offense is a joke right now and quarterback Russell Wilson is playing like he's 43 years old and not 33. The Broncos are the second-lowest scoring team in football and rank 30th out of 32 teams in third-down conversion percentage.

The Broncos also are 1-4 ATS in their last five games and have won just two of their last nine games overall.

The Chargers haven't exactly impressed this season, and head coach Brandon Staley has made some questionable decisions in recent weeks. But the Chargers are a better team on both sides of the ball with a much more talented and trustworthy quarterback in Justin Herbert.

Pick: Chargers -5