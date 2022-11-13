NFL Twitter Reacts to Wild Finish Between Vikings and Bills

Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Won't see too many regular season football games better than that.

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.

Twitter was there to document it all...

Vikings-Bills = best regular season game of the year. Maybe the decade. Maybe ever. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 13, 2022

This Vikings/Bills game deserves a statue in Canton



To Overtime WE GO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2022

The 4th quarter of the Bills-Vikings game: pic.twitter.com/Lz4foO8rDm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 13, 2022

The last 5 minutes of this Vikings-Bills game is why I’ll never understand people that aren’t into sports. This has been more entertainment than anything I’ve seen all year. — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) November 13, 2022

This Bills-Vikings game has been INSANE pic.twitter.com/bmbv05Pi16 — Brian Y (@byysports) November 13, 2022

bills vs vikings | week 10, 2022 pic.twitter.com/BiWVtWcoHk — Ava (@avatarrant) November 13, 2022

The chaos began when Justin Jefferson had what many have called one of the best catches of all time.

With the Vikings trailing by four and under two minutes remaining, Kirk Cousins threw downfield on fourth-and-18 to Jefferson, who wrestled the ball away from a defender with one hand to make the catch and extend the drive.

Jefferson finished with eight catches for 165 yards and a touchdown.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/Cos6v0yPIC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

Justin Jefferson did what?? the greatest catch in NFL history!!!



Game on the line, 4th and 18, wow!pic.twitter.com/0NzHSWKauA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson today pic.twitter.com/yvp4cnB0Vd — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) November 13, 2022

Justin Jefferson is our league’s foremost silly goose — Sloppy 6’5” (@ColeyMick) November 13, 2022

The Vikings, however, were unable to score on the drive after Cousins was stopped on fourth-and-goal QB sneak, giving the ball back to the Bills with a chance to run out the clock.

But Josh Allen quickly gave the ball and the lead back to the Vikings, fumbling on first down at the goal line. The Vikings' Eric Kendricks recovered the fumble in the end zone to help give Minnesota a 30-27 lead with 41 seconds remaining.

This Bills/Vikings game was all the way bananas. A certified 🍌 🍌 🍌 🍌 🍌 special including a Josh Allen end zone fumble. Bills still have 37 seconds. stay tuned — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 13, 2022

“When the Buffalo Bills stopped the Vikings on 4th and goal, i told my buddy, just wait, Josh Allen is gonna fumble it in his own end zone” pic.twitter.com/nMx3iwaQW5 — 𝙈𝙊𝘾 🏜 (@moc_dude) November 13, 2022

Allen then helped get the Bills into field goal range, with some help from the refs on a controversial catch by Gabe Davis that did not get reviewed. That helped set up a game-tying 29-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with two seconds remaining in regulation.

oh damn Gabe Davis *didn't* catch that pic.twitter.com/7WctU2SEPq — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 13, 2022

Vikes, got robbed. Davis didn’t catch that 🏈 and it should’ve been reviewed upstairs and ruled incomplete — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 13, 2022

Absurd that the booth didn't review the Gabe Davis "catch". — Paul Charchian (@PaulCharchian) November 13, 2022

The Gabe Davis non catch gives the Vikings the football karma lead going into OT. — Wildes (@kevinwildes) November 13, 2022

That was not a catch by Gabe Davis — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) November 13, 2022

Greg Joseph converted a 33-yard field goal on the opening possession of overtime to give the Vikings a 33-30 lead. With the Bills deep in Minnesota territory, Allen was intercepted in the end zone by Patrick Peterson to seal a wild win for the Vikings.

Unbelievable: Josh Allen twice gives this game back to Kirk Cousins, with an end zone fumble and an interception thrown into the end zone. I've never been quite sold on him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 13, 2022

So to recap Josh Allen’s 4th quarter and OT…



- interception in the end zone on 4th and 2



- fumbled snap into his own end zone with 40 seconds left up 4



- interception in the end zone right into Patrick Peterson’s chest in OT



- blew 17 point lead



pic.twitter.com/L2Eos90jP2 — N Osei (@NOsei07) November 13, 2022

That's a BRUTAL interception by Josh Allen. At minimum, that's a tie game. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) November 13, 2022