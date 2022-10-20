49ers

NFL Twitter Reacts to 49ers' Trade for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey

See what social media thought of the blockbuster move

By Eduardo Razo

Twitter explodes after 49ers' blockbuster trade for McCaffrey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. 

San Francisco used some of its future currency to land the former Stanford product. The 49ers are sending 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-round selection in 2024. 

Given a trade of this magnitude, it was no surprise that there was plenty of reaction from the football world. Here's what some had to say: 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres

San Diego's Mr. October: Padres Turn to Hometown Ace Musgrove for Game 3

Padres

On Friar: Padres Rally for Crucial Comeback Win, Head to Philly With NLCS Tied

After the 49ers have dealt with injuries to multiple running backs, general manager John Lynch swung for the fences and landed possibly the most prominent player available ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLSan Francisco 49ersCarolina Panthers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us