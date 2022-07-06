NFL Twitter goes crazy after Baker Mayfield’s trade to Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baker Mayfield has finally found a landing spot with the Carolina Panthers.

The move comes in response to the Cleveland Browns signing Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million guarantee contract, despite Watson facing 22 civil lawsuits for allegations of sexual misconduct at the time of the March 18th deal.

The Panthers will send a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and some crafty contract maneuvering in exchange for Mayfield.

To get down to the specifics, Mayfield was due to make $18.86 million this season. To make the deal work, Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of the contract and Mayfield agreed to shave just over $3 million off his side, leaving the Panthers with a meager $5 million to pick up for a starting quarterback.

Not quite sure how that works out? Allow The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz to provide an anecdote in Layman’s terms.

Translation: Baker’s salary was a $19 million dinner bill and nobody wanted to grab the check.



CLE and CAR decided to split the check evenly. The Browns put down the tip.



Baker venmoed Carolina for his drinks. https://t.co/FHPzDD7AoS — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) July 6, 2022

While it was a move that was months in the making, that didn’t stop Twitter from lighting up.

Mayfield joins a quarterback room that already includes fellow 2018 NFL Draft pick Sam Darnold and Matt Corral, the former Ole Miss play caller taken in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold becoming teammates after being drafted first and third overall in 2018. pic.twitter.com/umiQXy0gJz — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) July 6, 2022

While some felt that Carolina got away with robbery in this trade, others were quick to criticize the long-term strategy of the Panthers’ front office.

the Panthers really traded away...



2nd

3rd

4th

4th

5th

6th



all to assemble a QB room of:



Sam Darnold

Baker Mayfield

Matt Corral — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 6, 2022

Still, others leaned into the bit of collecting veteran quarterbacks in Charlotte.

Josh Rosen is a free agent. Make it happen Carolina. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 6, 2022

In the meantime, the focus shifts to Mayfield’s new teammates at hand – namely, wide receiver Robbie Anderson. Anderson was not quiet about his opinion on early rumors of Mayfield joining the team back in the spring.

Robby Anderson is not keeping his opinion a secret regarding Baker Mayfield to the #Panthers 😳@chosen1ra pic.twitter.com/qQPJoUGwxS — The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) April 15, 2022

Twitter was quick to point out the potentially awkward locker room run in going forward.

Reporter: “So Robby, would you rather have Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield as your QB?”



Robby Anderson: pic.twitter.com/bII71z9lwj — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) July 6, 2022

Anderson attempted to clear the air at a press conference, claiming his reaction was in defense of Darnold.

I don’t have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative. pic.twitter.com/52GhVHget4 — Robbie Anderson (@chosen1ra) July 6, 2022

Speaking of teammates, Kyler Murray, a fellow Oklahoma Sooner, tweeted his support.

Murray transferred to Oklahoma from Texas A&M and spent his first season sidelined due to transfer rules, while Mayfield enjoyed a dominant senior season. Murray clearly took notes as he followed suit the following year, and the duo became the first quarterbacks from the same school to win the Heisman Trophy and become the No. 1 overall pick.

The bond for the two pro quarterbacks extended beyond Norman, Okla. Like Murray, Mayfield transferred from Texas Tech after a “miscommunication” between the Raiders’ coaching staff. Mayfield was a walk-on at Texas Tech and, despite earning the starting spot his freshman season, it was speculated that he wasn’t going to receive a scholarship for the following season.

As Mayfield’s career blossomed with the Sooners, he became known for having a chip-on-his-shoulder attitude and allowing it to translate on to the field.

Needless to say, NFL Twitter was fired up about the Panthers’ Week 1 matchup against … the Browns.

Throughout Baker Mayfield’s career, both pro and college, he’s gone scorched earth on any person or team he believes has wronged him. In short, I can’t wait for Week 1. — Julian Council (@JulianCouncil) July 6, 2022

What does this mean for Cleveland?

They’re not in the clear because they acquired Watson. The NFL just concluded its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against the 26-year-old and a ruling is expected to be forthcoming.

In the likely event that Watson faces some sort of suspension, the Browns will likely be left scrambling to find a quarterback to start the season.

RG III’s answer? Jimmy G.