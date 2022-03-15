NFL Free Agency

NFL Rumors: Wide Receiver Russell Gage Joins Tom Brady With Buccaneers

By Jake Levin

Report: With Brady back, Bucs pluck free agent receiver from Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Once again, Tom Brady has helped stick it to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Brady back in the fold after announcing he wasn't retired after all on Sunday, are reportedly expected to sign free agent wide receiver Russell Gage away from their NFC South rivals.

Gage, 26, had 66 catches for 770 yards and four touchdown catches last year for the Falcons. He was second on the team in both categories behind rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, the fourth overall pick in last April's draft.

Originally selected in the sixth round (194th overall) by Atlanta in 2018, Gage has 193 catches for 2,065 yards and nine touchdown catches over 61 games for the Falcons.

Predominantly a slot receiver, Gage could assume the role Antonio Brown had filled for the Buccaneers for much of the last two seasons before his abrupt departure.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 15 hours ago

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Tatis' Injury Plus Other Storylines and Observations From Peoria

San Diego Padres Mar 14

Tatís Jr. Likely out for Start of Padres Season With Fractured Wrist

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin. The Bucs also have Mike Evans under contract and reportedly remain interested in bringing back free agent Rob Gronkowski.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFL Free AgencyTom BradyTampa Bay Buccaneers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us