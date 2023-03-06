Report: Titans shopping two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could the NFL's most feared running back be on the move soon?

The Tennessee Titans were shopping two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry at the NFL combine last week, Bally Sports' Michael Silver reported on Sunday.

Silver also mentioned Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whose names have already popped up in the trade rumor mill, as other players who were being shopped in Indianapolis.

Henry has a 2023 base salary of $10.5 million, which is completely non-guaranteed, and trading him would come with $6.3 million in cap savings. He's scheduled to hit free agency next offseason.

Henry, who turned 29 in January, has spent his entire seven-year career with Tennessee. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro has eclipsed 1,500 yards rushing in three of the past four seasons. The only time he failed to do so was in 2021 when he recorded 937 yards while being limited to just eight games.

In 2022, Henry rushed a league-high 349 times for 1,538 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns across 16 games.

Henry won back-to-back rushing titles in 2019 and 2020, capped by a 2,027-yard, 17-touchdown campaign that saw him be named 2020 Offensive Player of the Year. He's one of only eight players in NFL history to rush for 2,000-plus yards in a season.

After trading wide receiver A.J. Brown last offseason, the Titans have let go of several notable veterans in the wake of a 7-10 season. Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham and kicker Randy Bullock were cut last month, while linebacker Bud Dupree reportedly is expected to be released.

The question now is whether Henry will join that group.