NFL Rumors: Patriots Trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons, Create Salary Cap Space

Report: Patriots trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons, create salary cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports it's a 2023 seventh-rounder. The fact that Smith is being moved for a low draft pick makes this move a pure salary dump.

The Patriots will create about $ 4.4 million in cap space and also have around $ 12.8 million in dead cap space.

#Patriots will save about $4.4M in cap space with the trade of Smith and will have $12.8M of dead money associated with the contract. They have to be thrilled someone traded for Smith since most of his salary was guaranteed this year — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 13, 2023

This trade might be more about 2024 than 2023, given the cap savings for the Patriots.

My new Patriots salary cap space number after the Jonnu Smith trade is $34,573,844 - a $3,668,529 increase. The Patriots also created $18.405M in cap space for the 2024 season. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space Equals 28,417,668 (@patscap) March 13, 2023

The Patriots will have $12.81M in dead money on their 2023 books and zero dead money for the 2024 season. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space Equals 28,417,668 (@patscap) March 13, 2023

Smith going to the Falcons reunites him with Arthur Smith, who worked with the veteran tight end on the Tennessee Titans. Arthur Smith was the tight ends coach and offensive coordinator during Jonnu Smith's tenure with the Titans from 2017 through 2020.

Smith was part of the Patriots' free agency spending spree in March of 2021. He ended up being a bust for New England after tallying just 55 receptions for 539 yards and only one touchdown in 30 games over two seasons.

After this trade, the Patriots have Hunter Henry, Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington on their tight end depth chart.