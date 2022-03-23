NFL Rumors: Malcolm Butler Returns to Patriots on Two-Year Contract

Report: Patriots bring back CB Malcolm Butler originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back a familiar face to shore up their secondary.

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler, who spent 2014-17 in Foxboro, is returning on a two-year contract worth up to $9 million, per his agent and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.

Former Patriots’ CB Malcolm Butler is returning to New England on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million, per his agent @dsimpsonlaw. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Can confirm Malcolm Butler is back in the fold for the Patriots. @BenVolin was first on it.



Less urgency now for the Patriots to add a corner, but remains a position the Patriots could very well address. https://t.co/GlLTGyf3X3 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 23, 2022

Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals before the 2021 season but retired due to personal reasons. After sitting out the campaign, the 32-year-old worked out with teams (including the Patriots) this offseason to attempt a comeback for 2022.

Remembered for his heroics in Super Bowl XLIX, Butler tallied eight interceptions and 44 passes defensed during his four-year Patriots tenure. His time in New England came to a bitter end when he was inexplicably benched for Super Bowl LII.

Butler joins a Patriots cornerback depth chart that also includes Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant, and Shaun Wade.