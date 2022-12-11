NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Returning for 49ers Playoffs Now Unrealistic

Report: Jimmy G's playoff return doubtful in updated timeframe originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It has been a bit of a roller coaster since Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

The latest report wipes away all hopes of Garoppolo's potential return in the postseason.

"The good news is [Garoppolo] does not have a Lisfranc [midfoot] injury," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. "The bad news is he broke the bone associated with Lisfranc injuries. No surgery coming, no ligament damage, but as far as a timeframe -- my understanding is about three months. He can't do anything at all for the first six weeks. It is not considered to be realistic, based on the sources I've spoken with, that he is back late in the playoffs."

From @NFLGameDay: #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo faces a three-month recovery timetable to be able to play following his foot injury, which means its Brock Purdy going forward. ISU coach Matt Campbell weighed in on the person and player. Story: https://t.co/KG8IhNDtTn and video 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ygH9If4Gx2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

That means the 49ers will be relying on rookie quarterback Brock Purdy the rest of the way.

Originally, it was announced Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury on a first-quarter sack when Miami defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips landed on his left foot. But two days later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo's foot does not need to undergo surgery and he only would need seven to eight weeks to recover. That began speculation that Garoppolo could return to the 49ers as soon as the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

“There’s a way outside chance (to be available) late in the playoffs or something like that, but it’s just an outside chance," coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday. "We’re not real optimistic about that, but they didn’t rule it out.”

While Garoppolo might be able to begin working out again in six weeks, it reportedly will be another six weeks until he would be able to step on the field.

Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, passed his first test relieving Garoppolo last week, throwing for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 25-of-37 passing in San Francisco's win.

Purdy is going up against future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady in his first career NFL start when the 49ers (8-4) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area at 12 p.m. for "49ers Pregame Live."