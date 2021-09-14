NFL Power Rankings 2021: Week 2 Standings for All 32 Teams

NFL Power Rankings 2021: After a wild Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2021 NFL season has officially begun. For the Chicago Bears, it was a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football with the defense struggling and a few brief flashes of Justin Fields. For the Baltimore Ravens, it was equally as difficult -- blowing a lead on Monday Night Football to the Las Vegas Raiders before losing in overtime.

So where do all 32 teams rank heading into Week 2?

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1-0

The defending champions got a stiff test from the Cowboys, but Tom Brady once again proved he's money at the end of the game.

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 1-0

The Browns probably should have beat the Chiefs Sunday, but good teams find a way to win and that's exactly what Kansas City did.

3. Los Angeles Rams, 1-0

Week 1 of the Sean McVay/Matthew Stafford pairing was pretty impressive. The Rams look like a real Super Bowl threat.

4. Seattle Seahawks, 1-0

Russell Wilson looked like the guy that dominated the early portion of the 2020 season. Now the Seahawks have to make sure it lasts all year.

5. New Orleans Saints, 1-0

Wow. I need to Jameis Winston to show me consistency over the course of the season, but the Saints had the most impressive win of Week 1 by pummeling the Packers.

6. Cleveland Browns, 0-1

The Browns would have made a hell of statement with a win in Kansas City in Week 1, but they're still going to be very tough in the AFC North.

7. Los Angels Chargers, 1-0

Rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater had a legitimate highlight video put out by the Chargers Monday morning. If Justin Herbert has protection, watch out.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-0

I don't think the Steelers are a real threat in the AFC this year, but they're still a well-coached team with enough talent, which is why it wasn't surprising to see them go to Buffalo and win.

9. Buffalo Bills, 0-1

Week 1 reality check or just a letdown for the Bills? They shouldn't have been heavy favorites agianst the Steelers, but they still should have won the game.

10. Baltimore Ravens, 0-1

Despite all the injuries, the Ravens are still well coached and have Lamar Jackson. Really tough loss to the Raiders Monday night, but Baltimore should be fine.

11. San Francisco 49ers, 1-0

Nearly blowing a massive lead in the fourth quarter to the Lions was disturbing, but I still liked what I saw from Kyle Shanahan's offense in Week 1.

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 1-0

Derek Carr looked like he was too locked in on tight end Darren Waller, but the defense made enough plays to spark a comeback on the Ravens Monday night.

13. Miami Dolphins, 1-0

The Dolphins seemed like an obvious letdown team in 2021, but anytime you go to New England and win, it's a very, very good thing.

14. Arizona Cardinals, 1-0

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals made quite a statement, walking into Nashville and winning 38-13. Now the question is, can Arizona keep it up for a full season?

15. Dallas Cowboys, 0-1

It almost feels like the Cowboys won, even though they lost to Tom Brady. Dak Prescott looked great and the Cowboys look like the best team in the NFC East.

16. Denver Broncos, 1-0

I still can't believe the Broncos passed on Justin Fields, but Teddy Bridgewater provides enough of a quarterback upgrade to take the Broncos seriously with that defense.

17. Indianapolis Colts, 0-1

Carson Wentz was fine in his Colts debut, but the defense had no answers for Russell Wilson.

18. Green bay Packers, 0-1

I was very down on the Packers in the offseason with all the Aaron Rodgers drama, but then all seemed fine when he showed up to training camp. Guess I should have trusted my instinct.

19. Washington Football Team, 0-1

A late fumble by Antonio Gibson killed the Football Team's chances of getting a good win over the Chargers and now Washington will lose Ryan Fitzpatrick for awhile.

20. Tennessee Titans, 0-1

Losing to the Cardinals at home was one thing, but the Titans weren't even competitive. Among the worst losses in Week 1.

21. New England Patriots, 0-1

Mac Jones had a pretty good debut, but the Patriots committed a ton of uncharacteristic mistakes in their season-opening loss to the Dolphins. Something tells me Bill Belichick will get that fixed.

22. Philadelphia Eagles, 1-0

The Falcons might be really bad, but Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith looked really good together in Week 1.

23. Carolina Panthers, 1-0

The Jets didn't provide a tough challenge in Week 1, but Sam Darnold's debut in Carolina provided enough good vibes for the Panthers to feel good about being 1-0.

24. Cincinnati Bengals, 1-0

Joe Burrow suddenly has some help with Ja'Marr Chase and it wouldn't be too surprising to see Cincinnati sitting at 2-0 after a trip to Chicago.

25. Chicago Bears, 0-1

The Bears were who we thought they were -- except with maybe a worse defense than we thought.

26. Minnesota Vikings, 0-1

A season-opening loss to the Bengals is never good and the heat is rising on Mike Zimmer in Minnesota.

27. New York Giants, 0-1

The Giants won't be a pushover this year, but Daniel Jones just isn't a good enough quarterback to carry this team.

28. Detroit Lions, 0-1

The Lions nearly put together one of the most improbable comebacks ever, but Dan Campbell's team has a lot of holes and lost 2020 No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah (Achilles) for the year.

29. Houston Texans, 1-0

It was a nice little win for Tyrod Taylor and the Texans against the Jaguars, but now the schedule really starts with a trip to Cleveland.

30. New York Jets, 0-1

Zach Wilson is probably in the worst position among all the rookie quarterbacks. He doesn't have a lot of help.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars, 0-1

The Trevor Lawrence/Urban Meyer hype is fun, but Sunday provided a reality check that the Jaguars' roster still isn't that good.

32. Atlanta Falcons, 0-1

Cordarrelle Patterson led the Falcons with 54 rushing yards, so that tells you everything you need to know about Atlanta's 32-6 loss to the Eagles.

