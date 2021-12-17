NFL Postpones Browns-Raiders, Seahawks-Rams, Washington-Eagles Games Due to COVID-19

NFL postpones three games due to COVID-19 outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago



For the first time during the 2021 season, the NFL is postponing games due to COVID-19.

Three games set for this weekend reportedly will be played early next week.

Saturday's Cleveland Browns-Las Vegas Raiders game will be moved to Monday, Sunday's Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game will be moved to Tuesday and Sunday's Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles game will be moved to Tuesday, the league announced.

The NFL officially announces three games were moved from this weekend pic.twitter.com/YPdyEh3Bw3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2021

Cleveland, Los Angeles and Washington had over 20 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Friday.

Last year, 15 games throughout the season were postponed and rescheduled due to COVID-19.

The NFL updated its COVID-19 protocols on Thursday after outbreaks across the league. Three teams -- the Browns, Rams and Washington Football Team -- have over 20 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list entering Week 15. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, tweeted his frustration with the NFL's decision to alter protocols.

Mayfield, as well as backup quarterback Case Keenum, were set to miss Saturday's game due to positive tests. Other Cleveland starters -- including Jadeveon Clowney, Austin Hooper, Jarvis Landry, Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. -- are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Cleveland-Las Vegas will be played on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

The Rams' Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller and others are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Ramsey and Higbee both missed Los Angeles' game in Week 14 after testing positive. Los Angeles-Seattle will be played on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Washington is also down plenty of starters, including Taylor Heinicke, Jonathan Allen and others. Washington-Philadelphia will also be played at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.