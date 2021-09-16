NFL

NFL Plans ‘Hard Knocks' Announcement During Thursday Night Football

By Logan Reardon

NFL plans ‘Hard Knocks’ announcement during TNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Changes are coming to HBO’s "Hard Knocks," the NFL Films series that follows a team every summer for an inside look at preparation for the upcoming season. What those changes are remains to be seen.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing word from a league official, said that an announcement will be made about the future of the series at halftime of Thursday night's game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team.

NFL Films' official Twitter account later tweeted a hype video for the planned Thursday announcement, ending with the message "Find out where it’s headed next, and when."

The wording in the video makes it seem as though the series may run into the regular season in the future. Perhaps "Hard Knocks" becomes a weekly tradition into the autumn and winter months rather than just the summer.

"Hard Knocks" first aired in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens, then followed the Dallas Cowboys in 2002 before a five-year hiatus. The series returned in 2007 with the Kansas City Chiefs and has run annually ever since. The Cowboys were again featured on the show in 2021, their record third appearance.

