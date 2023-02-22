Aaron Rodgers

NFL Insider: Packers Believe Aaron Rodgers Will Be Back in 2023

Rodgers recently embarked on a four-day darkness retreat, which he is hoping will give him answers about his football future

By Marsha Green

NBC Universal, Inc.

NFL insider: Packers believe Aaron Rodgers will be back in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Aaron Rodgers saga continues. But this time around, there may be some clarity on the future.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington went on GetUp on Wednesday and shared that he had a conversation “with a very important Green Bay Packers source,” and that source strongly believes that Rodgers will be returning to the NFC North in 2023. 

Darlington went on to add that the source believes the speculation of Rodgers to AFC teams, such as the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, “is being overhyped.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“[Green Bay] looks at the contract that Aaron Rodgers signed last year, the commitment that he gave to the team, and believes that at the end of the day, Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers,” Darlington added.

The 39-year-old Green Bay Packers signal caller embarked on a four-day darkness retreat, a holistic adventure that Rodgers is hoping will give him answers about his football future under center. 

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres

On Friar Podcast: Talking Top Storylines With Padres Insiders in Peoria

Aztecs

Aztecs Used Balanced Effort to Run Away from Rams

In the meantime, the speculation about Rodgers' future continues. The four-time NFL MVP has been linked to the Jets, who are reportedly still awaiting an answer on what the longtime Packers star has planned before deciding what direction they will take in the offseason. 

But Darlington believes the Jets should start looking to pivot to Derek Carr, who is their other preferred quarterback.

While Green Bay's offseason plan continues to hang in the balance with Rodgers' upcoming decision, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says the team is willing to have him "as long as he’s fully bought in."

But now, all there's left to do is wait. And hopefully, when Rodgers returns, there'll be light at the end of the tunnel.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersGreen Bay Packers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us